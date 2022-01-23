Johnny’s Tavern staff gear up to serve Chiefs Kingdom

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The staff at Johnny’s Tavern showed up to work representing their home team and ready to serve the Chiefs Kingdom.

“It makes work more fun, I think we do a pretty good job of having fun here but at the same time, there is not a Chiefs game on every night. But, when there is, it’s kind of funny when you look up at the TV and something is about to happen and everyone just stops and looks at the tv. You’re in the middle of taking an order and you’re like “Oh!” and then you go back to doing your job,” said general manager, Andrew Fyler.

Fyler says the atmosphere during a Chiefs game is unmatched.

“You see people that you have never talked to in your life and next thing you know, you are high-fiving from across the bar so it’s a lot of fun. The past couple of weeks have been really intense games, last week wasn’t as close but everyone gets really really into it,” he said.

He says when the Chiefs advance, it’s a luxury for a business.

“It’s an added luxury when the Chiefs are playing football deep into the year and in the past two years, we have been lucky enough to see them go to two super bowls. Business is booming on those kinds of days and booming on those weeks because people are just excited and even just ordering food-to-go is great,” he said.

“The months of January and February can be a little rough in the restaurant industry because football season is coming to an end and there’s only a couple of games a week.”

Of course Chiefs specials are on the menu!

“We are running a special with the Chiefs Kingdom blonde ale made by Golden Road, they are made out of LA. We have these cups that are made by Bud Light with a Travis Kelce logo and we give those away with Bud Light products,” Fyler says.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.