Advertisement

Ex Waste Management worker sues over racial discrimination

A Black former Waste Management employee said in a federal lawsuit that his supervisor and...
A Black former Waste Management employee said in a federal lawsuit that his supervisor and coworkers in Topeka discriminated against him because of his race.
By Danielle Martin
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Black former Waste Management employee said in a federal lawsuit that his supervisor and coworkers in Topeka discriminated against him because of his race.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Robert Smith worked for the trash company for 13 years before he was fired last year.

Smith’s lawsuit describes a series of incidents including coworkers calling him obscenities and playing racist videos when he was around.

He said he reported the incidents to supervisors who didn’t investigate them, but Waste Management said in a response to the lawsuit that the company didn’t discriminate against Smith and its lawyers defended the decision to fire him.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Self Sr., father of Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self, being interviewed by 13News in...
KU Coach Self’s father dies
Sen. Mike Thompson speaks during an anti-vaxxer convention in September. During a committee...
Fact check: Kansas senators make false claims about COVID-19 deaths, vaccines, PCR test
Credit: Larry Gray
USD 475 bus driver taken to hospital after collision
KBI on the hunt for missing vehicle after deceased man found by family member
Shawnee Co. Corrections clarifies EMS response timeline in inmate’s death

Latest News

K-State's Ayoka Lee
K-State’s Ayoka Lee sets NCAA scoring record
Johnny's Tavern is gearing up for the Chiefs battle against the Bills
Johnny’s Tavern staff gear up to serve Chiefs Kingdom
A new map from the CDC shows the United States’ highest levels of physical inactivity.
New Study Reveals Physical Inactivity in The U.S.
2020/21 Riley County Firefighter banquet
Riley Co. Firefighters recognized for service to the community