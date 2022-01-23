Advertisement

Conn. man charged after racist comment, tirade at smoothie shop, police say

James Iannazzo, 48, has been charged after police say he yelled and threw things at the...
James Iannazzo, 48, has been charged after police say he yelled and threw things at the employees of a Connecticut smoothie shop.(Fairfield Police Department)
By Olivia Kalentek and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A Connecticut man has been charged by police after allegedly yelling and throwing things at employees at a smoothie shop.

WFSB reports that 48-year-old James Iannazzo has been charged with intimidation based on bigotry or bias, breach of peace, and criminal trespass.

Iannazzo bought a smoothie at a Robeks smoothie shop around 1 p.m. and left, according to police.

Around 1:40 p.m., Iannazzo called 911 and requested emergency services to his home for his son, who was suffering from an allergic reaction. Police say the son was transported to an area hospital.

Iannazzo then returned to the Robeks a short time later and confronted the employees working there. Police say Iannazzo yelled at the employees and demanded to know who made the smoothie that contained peanuts, which caused the allergic reaction.

When the Robeks employees could not provide Iannazzo with an answer, he became irate and started cursing and throwing things at employees, police said. Iannazzo allegedly threw a drink at an employee which hit their right shoulder. The employee did not report any pain or injury from this incident.

According to police, Iannazzo made comments towards an employee referencing their immigration status.

Iannazzo was asked to leave multiple times by the Robeks employees. Police said Iannazzo did not leave the establishment and continued to yell at the employees.

Iannazzo then attempted to open a door that led to an “Employees Only” area but could not get in because the door was locked.

Police said Iannazzo left before they arrived at the store, but he later peacefully turned himself in.

Iannazzo told officers he was upset that his son had a severe allergic reaction and had gone back to the store because of that.

The employees reported Iannazzo never mentioned a peanut allergy, and had only asked that there be no peanut butter in his drink.

Iannazzo’s court date is scheduled for Feb. 7 at Bridgeport Superior Court.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Self Sr., father of Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self, being interviewed by 13News in...
KU Coach Self’s father dies
Sen. Mike Thompson speaks during an anti-vaxxer convention in September. During a committee...
Fact check: Kansas senators make false claims about COVID-19 deaths, vaccines, PCR test
Credit: Larry Gray
USD 475 bus driver taken to hospital after collision
KBI on the hunt for missing vehicle after deceased man found by family member
Shawnee Co. Corrections clarifies EMS response timeline in inmate’s death

Latest News

The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure
Raymond Washburn appears before reporters at morning news conference at the Oklahoma State...
Blind man who rescued 5 after Oklahoma City bombing dies
Police investigators leave a crime scene at a home in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 23,...
4 killed, 1 hurt in ‘ambush’ shooting at house party near LA
In this photo provided by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russia's Foreign Minister...
Russia rejects UK claim of trying to replace Ukraine leader