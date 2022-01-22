With Dino Days 2 weeks away, Sue the T-Rex arrived in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At the Great Overland Station, 2 trucks arrived Friday morning to deliver Sue the T-Rex, also known as the recreation of the largest T-Rex dinosaur ever found, which means Topeka’s Dino Days is just weeks away.

Sue is approximately 14 ft. tall and 30 ft. long and a total of 5 truck loads are expected to bring her to Topeka.

With the first venue opening two weeks away on Feb. 4, 13 NEWS spoke with Mike McLaughlin, the communications and public information supervisor for Shawnee Co. Parks & Recreation and asked if everything can be ready in time.

“You know the display opens February 4th, so you have 5 truckloads of the materials coming in here for the display,” said McLaughlin. “So, it is a very short time frame, really tight set up, but these guys know what they are doing. They are from the Chicago Film Museum, but we will get this turned around and February 4th will be really exciting.”

McLaughlin also said Dino Days is a multi-venue, multi-media experience where the public can touch, see, hear, and even smell the scents from the prehistoric era, brought to you by Greater Visit Topeka. The experience is also available in English and Spanish.

The Great Overland Station is the first of three venues featured during Topeka’s Dino Days.

Feb. 24 is Tiny Titans at the Children’s Discovery Center featuring tiny, baby dinosaurs. Then on March 10 the Topeka Zoo will host dinosaurs alive with 18 life size dinosaurs complete with animatronics.

Dino days starts Feb. 4 and runs through May 1.

