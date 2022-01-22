Advertisement

Wildfire near California’s Big Sur forces evacuations

Officials have shut down Highway 1 in both directions from Andrew Molera State Park to...
Officials have shut down Highway 1 in both directions from Andrew Molera State Park to Carmel-By-The-Sea.(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 1:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire in coastal California has forced evacuations in the Big Sur area.

News outlets report Monterey County officials ordered the evacuations late Friday after the wildfire started in the Palo Colorado canyon and grew to more than 250 acres.

The wildfire is being called the Colorado Fire. Officials have shut down Highway 1 in both directions from Andrew Molera State Park to Carmel-By-The-Sea.

The American Red Cross set up a shelter at a middle school.

A wind advisory had been issued in the Bay Area for Friday night through Saturday morning, though meteorologists said strong winds were most likely in higher elevations.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Pierce has been accused of possessing child pornography.
Former Seaman teacher pleads guilty to child porn charges
Bill Self Sr., father of Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self, being interviewed by 13News in...
KU Coach Self’s father dies
FILE - This photo shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
FBI: Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito’s murder in notebook
A Riley County deputy attorney general will present oral arguments on Monday against a pair of...
Kansas Supreme Court affirms Carr brothers’ death sentences
One person was taken to a local hospital following a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in...
One injured in two-vehicle collision Thursday in North Topeka

Latest News

This photo from video shows NYPD officers at Harlem Hospital after an officer was killed and...
Official: 1 officer killed, 1 seriously hurt in NYC shooting
LAPD reports Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Brentwood,...
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in multi-car crash in California
Surgeons at the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus use a MAKO SmartRobotics...
Man and machine pair for better knee replacement surgeries
Surgeons at the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus use a MAKO SmartRobotics...
Man and machine pair for better knee replacement surgeries