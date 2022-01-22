Washburn women take home a victory in nailbiter against Emporia

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Ichabod women’s basketball team took home a victory in Saturday’s nailbiter against Emporia State.

Washburn ended the third on the heels of Emporia with a 20-17 lead.

The Hornets put up 12 points and the Ichabods put up 18 to close the half with a 32-35 score in favor of Washburn.

The Ichabods came out hot in the third quarter putting up a total of 22 points to Emporia’s 16, closing the third quarter with a 57-48 score.

Emporia attempted to regain the lead in the final quarter with a total of 19 points put up to Washburn’s 15.

The game ended with a 72- 67 victory for the Ichabod women.

