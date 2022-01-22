Advertisement

USD 475 bus driver taken to hospital after collision

Credit: Larry Gray
Credit: Larry Gray(Larry Gray)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Geary Co. Schools bus driver was taken to the hospital after a collision in Southeast Geary Co.

USD 475 told 13 NEWS that a tractor pulled in front of the bus. They say the driver was extracted from the vehicle and walked to a gurney after the accident. Four students were on board, all of whom were cleared by medical responders on scene. All of the occupants were taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

The district could not confirm the exact location of the accident.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay (50) runs...
Chiefs LB Willie Gay arrested in Overland Park
Dominic Michelle Cox, 45, was found unresponsive at the Shawnee Co. Jail Wednesday afternoon.
Shawnee Co. Jail investigating inmate death
Jordan Shumway, left, and Earl Kuhn, both of Topeka, were arrested in connection with a vehicle...
Pair arrested after vehicle burglary outside Home Depot store in Topeka
Javon Smith
Topeka man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2017 cold case homicide
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child

Latest News

Kansas Rep. Jake LaTurner shares his thoughts on the Jan. 6 Committee in an interview with 13...
KS representative wants Jan. 6 committee to focus on holding law breakers accountable
RCPD gives residents tips to spot possible victims of human trafficking on Jan. 21, 2022.
Police provide tips to spot possible victims of human trafficking during Human Trafficking Prevention Month
Former Seaman teacher pleads guilty to child porn charges
Former Seaman teacher pleads guilty to child porn charges
The Jan. 6 committee has been investigating the protest at the U.S. capitol for over a year and...
Jake LaTurner on Jan. 6 investigation