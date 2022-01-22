USD 475 bus driver taken to hospital after collision

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Geary Co. Schools bus driver was taken to the hospital after a collision in Southeast Geary Co.

USD 475 told 13 NEWS that a tractor pulled in front of the bus. They say the driver was extracted from the vehicle and walked to a gurney after the accident. Four students were on board, all of whom were cleared by medical responders on scene. All of the occupants were taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

The district could not confirm the exact location of the accident.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.