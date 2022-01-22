Two at Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec. honored for outstanding dedication to profession

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One new face and one familiar face at Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec. have been noticed for their outstanding work in the Topeka area.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation says Nate Greer, sports event manager, was honored with the Kansas Recreation and Park Association’s Distinguished New Profesional Award on Friday, Jan. 21.

Also at the KRPA Conference in Manhattan, SCP+R said John Knight, former director, was introduced as the latest member of the KRPA Hall of Fame.

Greer is responsible for day-to-day operations of tournaments and sporting events for SCP+R’s 13 complexes and working with community groups and partners to enhance operations and maximize usage of its sports facilities. He also markets tournaments, special events and facilities to bring state, regional and national sporting events to the Capital City as well as forecasts future sporting trends and opportunities.

In Greer’s first year with Parks and Rec., it said he helped attract and manage 36 tourmates, which resulted in $7 billion in economic activity in the county.

According to SCP+R, Greer is also in charge of and oversees its seasonal sports staff, gate admissions and concessions.

Previously, Parks and Rec. said Greer was in charge of the Smart-Start Program at Ft. Riley. He started a program in child development centers to do physical activities with kids to improve their gross and fine motor functions, as well as a home-school physical education program.

As a student at Kansas State University, SCP+R said Greer ran soccer camps and clinics for Manhattan Parks and Recreation.

Parks and Rec said Knight started his career there in 1987 and progressed through varied roles until he was named director in 2000. After the 2012 consolidation of the City of Topeka and Shawnee Co. parks and rec. departments, he was appointed to lead the newly formed department. Progress made during his tenure as director include the following:

The 7-mile Lake Shawnee biking and pedestrian trail

The state-of-the-art Bettis Family Sports Complex

Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center

A $1.25 million renovation of Dornwood Park ensuring youth who live and play ball in a low-income area get to play on the same quality fields as other youth across the community

The $9.25 million Midwest Health Aquatic Center which was featured in national magazines

The renovation of the junior fishing pond at Lake Shawnee

The Gage Park Fitness Loop Trail

SCP+R said Knight served on a number of boards and committees at the local and national levels. He received the KRPA President’s Award in 1999 and the Distinguished Professional Award in 2010. He was named a Distinguished Fellow in 2019 and in 2017 he received the NACPRO President’s Award.

