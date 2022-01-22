Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Corrections clarifies EMS response timeline in inmate’s death

(Rick Felsburg)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Corrections officials offered a more detailed timeline Friday of the emergency response when an inmate was found unresponsive in her cell earlier this week.

Director Brian Cole said an initial report raised questions, because it made it appear as though it took AMR and Topeka Fire first responders 20 minutes to get to the jail. Upon further review, he said, that was the full amount of time that lapsed from corrections personnel finding the inmate, to when emergency personnel took over the response.

Shawnee Co. Corrections officials issued a news release Wednesday night, stating an inmate - later identified as Dominic Michelle Cox, 45 - was found unresponsive in her general population cell around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to the initial news release, “Security and nursing staff began medical intervention efforts until emergency services arrived at approximately 4:50 p.m.”

Cox was pronounced dead around 5:10 p.m.

Asked to further explain the timeline Friday, Cole told 13 NEWS that corrections staff found Cox around 4:30 p.m., then called dispatch to send emergency medical services at 4:42 p.m. He said the Topeka Fire Dept. arrived at 4:45 p.m. (three minutes later), with AMR on site at 4:48 p.m. (six minutes later) - and providing life-saving measures within two minutes of arrival.

Cox had been booked into jail January 18, 2022, in connection with DUI, Driving on a Suspended License, Operating a Vehicle with No Interlock During Restriction, and other traffic offenses.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investing her death for any potential criminal wrongdoing, as is required by law. The Shawnee Co. Corrections Dept. will do its own administrative review, to determine how policies and procedures were followed.

