Settlement in works over teacher who kicked kindergartner

FILE
FILE(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — The family of a Kansas girl who was kicked by her kindergarten teacher have reached a partial settlement, federal court records show.

Lawyers for the child and her mother are seeking the court’s approval of an agreement with the former teacher, Crystal Smith, The Kansas City Star reports. No details are available. A motion filed Friday said the settlement involves a confidentiality clause.

Additional claims remain pending against the Shawnee Mission School District, which suspended and then fired Smith after reviewing security footage. The video showed Smith kick a 5-year-old girl who had hidden herself in a bookshelf in the library of Bluejacket-Flint Elementary School in February 2019.

The girl’s mother, who is identified only by her initials in the lawsuit, alleges that her daughter’s civil rights were violated and that the district was negligent in its decision to hire Smith.

Smith pleaded guilty in December 2020 to misdemeanor battery. She was sentenced to 30 days in jail but was granted one year of probation.

