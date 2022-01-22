Saturday night forecast: Great weekend weather continues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures today ended up breaking 50 degrees this afternoon under sunny skies. This provided the perfect break from our latest stretch of cold weather with one more sudden blast of cold air showing up for next week before we begin to calm things down a bit.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds NW 10 to 15 mph.

Winds will shift to be from the northwest overnight tonight, but we won’t necessarily see a big dip in our temperatures as the much colder air should stay to our north. It will be a touch cooler than today though with highs in the mid 40s with skies remaining sunny. Northwest winds could become breezy tomorrow morning at 10 to 15 mph.

We continue to warm for Monday reaching the low to mid 50s Monday afternoon with increasing cloud cover throughout the day and winds becoming north behind a cold front Monday afternoon. North winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The front will cool us down to the teens Monday night and keep us in the 20s for Tuesday afternoon. We warm to the upper 30s Wednesday and will stay dry with this next front.

After that, we aren’t expecting any more temperature swings this forecast period like what we’ve seen so far this January. We begin to stabilize in the low to upper 40s to end this coming week with 50s possible next weekend.

More mild weather through the weekend (WIBW)

Taking Action:

If you’re headed to the Chiefs game Sunday evening, highs will be in the low 40s before cooling down in the mid-upper 30s during the game. Winds will be around 5 mph or less during the game so not expecting a wind chill factor and if there is it’ll only be about 5° colder than the temperature.

