Saturday forecast: A much milder weekend ahead

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We are starting the day off right this morning with temperatures in the upper 20s. That means we will all be above freezing later today in the mid to upper 40s. Skies will be mostly sunny and winds faily light out of the west-northwest with mild weather the next couple of days.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds NW 10 to 15 mph.

Weather during the chiefs game this Sunday should be nothing out of the ordinary for January. In other words, you’ll want to dress warmly. Sunday afternoon should be in the mid to upper 40s with temperatures quickly dropping to the 30s after sunset. Skies will remain sunny and winds could be breezy at times from the NW during the day Sunday before calming down overnight.

We continue to warm for Monday reaching the low to mid 50s Monday afternoon with increasing cloud cover throughout the day and winds becoming North behind a cold front Monday afternoon. North winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The front will cool us down to the teens Monday night and 20s for Tuesday afternoon. Unfortunately it is a dry cold front so no moisture of any kind is anticipated for Northeast Kansas. We bottom out in the single digits again Tuesday night before reaching the 30s Wednesday.

After this next cold wave, we aren’t expecting any more temperature swings this forecast period like what we’ve seen so far this January. We begin to stabilize in the low to upper 40s to end this coming week.

Much milder 8-Day forecast (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Take advantage of the milder weather Saturday through Monday before it gets cold again especially Tuesday and Wednesday. If you’re headed to the Chiefs game Sunday evening, highs will be in the low 40s before cooling down in the mid-upper 30s during the game. Winds will be around 5 mph or less during the game so not expecting a wind chill factor and if there is it’ll only be about 5° colder than the temperature.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.