Police provide tips to spot possible victims of human trafficking during Human Trafficking Prevention Month

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of Riley Co. have been asked to keep an eye out for signs of possible human trafficking as it sits near a major trafficking location during Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

The Riley County Police Department took to Facebook during National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, which is observed in January, to warn residents of potential signs of both sex and labor trafficking.

RCPD said human trafficking has been called modern slavery and is the fastest-growing criminal industry in the world. This crime is different than human smuggling, as trafficking happens within U.S. borders to victims who are American citizens or legal immigrants.

The Department said both adults and children can fall victim to human trafficking and be forced and exploited to perform labor or sexual acts without the freedom or ability to leave the situation.

In Kansas, RCPD said I-70 and I-35 are both areas that see high amounts of human trafficking activity.

In 2018, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation got 48 reports of human trafficking in Kansas.

RCPD said this crime is a felony in Kansas, which both buyers and sellers are held accountable for - never the victim.

As a community, the Department said residents can keep a close eye for indications that someone could be a victim of human trafficking. Often, it said the reality of trafficking activity will not match the outside story.

For sex trafficking, RCPD said residents should keep an eye out for the following signs:

Controlling behavior from one member of a couple

Usage of multiple cell phones

Submissive, fearful demeanor

Avoiding normal eye contact

For labor trafficking, The Department said the following are indications someone may be falling victim:

Working excessively long hours with no breaks

Not being able to take sick or vacation time

Excessive numbers of individuals living in one space

Individuals living with employer

RCPD said it is important for residents’ safety that they not confront a possible trafficking situation by themselves. Instead, residents should immediately call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or 911 in the case of an emergency for officer assistance.

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, contact The Homestead in Manhattan for local help at 785-537-7173 or the Human Trafficking Hotline for national help at 888-373-7888 or text HELP to 233733.

