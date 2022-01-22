Police dispatch audio in arrest of Chiefs LB Willie Gay

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Police dispatch audio from Wednesday night’s arrest of Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay sheds some light on officers’ approach as they initially worked the incident at The Highlands Apartments in Overland Park.

The first call came into Overland Park police as a refusal to leave. The woman who called 911 remains on the line with dispatchers while the confrontation with Gay is happening. The dispatch audio does not include the actual conversation between the woman and the 911 call taker, but rather the police’s communications with each other concerning the call and their response.

NOTE: The dispatch audio includes allegations by the woman against Gay that have not been proven. As of Friday, Gay has been charged with misdemeanor criminal damage under $1,000, which is, according to charging documents filed in Johnson County District Court, “a Class B non-person misdemeanor, which constitutes a domestic violence offense.” Gay pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

9:32 p.m. - Call comes in as a refusal to leave. Address at The Highlands Apartments is given.

“Refusal to leave. RP (reporting party) advises that her child’s father came over without permission and now refusing to leave. Black male born in ‘98. There are weapons in the bedroom closet. RP Stated they’re unloaded. Unknown if the male subject has any weapons on him or not.

9:34 p.m. - More background given, and a description of Gay’s vehicle.

“Additional information. RP advises the male subject has been violent with the RP in the past. Also advised that it’s possible he will be violent with officers. He drives a black Dodge. RP thinks it’s a charger. And he’s currently in the living room.”

9:35 p.m. - Police upgrade the call based on what the woman is telling the call taker, and what the call taker has heard.

“It’s been upgraded to a physical. The male subject has just touched the female. And we’re also being told that the male subject is throwing things around the apartment at this time. The line has disconnected, and the female is screaming don’t touch me, get off of me.”

9:37 p.m. - Police ask for vehicle description and description of Gay.

“It’s a black Dodge. She believes it’s a Charger. We’ll let you know if we get anything better.”

“The subject is going to be about 6-1, 235 pounds, according to Google.”

9:40 p.m. - Police arrive on-scene, and Gay is no longer there.

“Everything is stable here. The male left before we got here....The male left prior to our arrival.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.