Advertisement

NOTO building is on the verge of being demolished

By Reina Flores
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Last November, we reported the building at 911 North Kansas Avenue was in jeopardy.

The building is vacant, causing frustration for neighbors in the NOTO Arts District.

The city is discussing demolishing it, but Co-owner, Dave Jackson says he is taking steps to keep that from happening.

“My landscape crew went out and cleaned the building out so in other words anything that had fallen out or through was removed. Any metal that was in there that anyone might want to come in and steal has been cleaned out, any pipes that were metal at all have been recycled,” Jackson said.

The city gave requests for proof of progress, Jackson says he has completed all of them.

“They wanted the building boarded up so it wasn’t an eyesore, we spent $3,200 boarding up those front windows so there would be no one looking in from the street side.”

“Finally they wanted us to assure them the building was secure and for that, we tuck-pointed all through and any loose debris on the top has been removed or actually sealed,” he said.

Jackson said ROKC showed interest in the building, but no solid deal was made. So, he reached out to another program--

“I have also been keeping in touch with the Greater Topeka people for any funding they might have for reconstruction,” he said.

The potential demolition is on Tuesday’s Topeka city council agenda, it is estimated to cost about $200,00 to tear down.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay (50) runs...
Chiefs LB Willie Gay arrested in Overland Park
Dominic Michelle Cox, 45, was found unresponsive at the Shawnee Co. Jail Wednesday afternoon.
Shawnee Co. Jail investigating inmate death
Jordan Shumway, left, and Earl Kuhn, both of Topeka, were arrested in connection with a vehicle...
Pair arrested after vehicle burglary outside Home Depot store in Topeka
Javon Smith
Topeka man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2017 cold case homicide
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child

Latest News

Kansas Rep. Jake LaTurner shares his thoughts on the Jan. 6 Committee in an interview with 13...
KS representative wants Jan. 6 committee to focus on holding law breakers accountable
Credit: Larry Gray
USD 475 bus driver taken to hospital after collision
RCPD gives residents tips to spot possible victims of human trafficking on Jan. 21, 2022.
Police provide tips to spot possible victims of human trafficking during Human Trafficking Prevention Month
Former Seaman teacher pleads guilty to child porn charges
Former Seaman teacher pleads guilty to child porn charges
The Jan. 6 committee has been investigating the protest at the U.S. capitol for over a year and...
Jake LaTurner on Jan. 6 investigation