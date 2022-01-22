NOTO building is on the verge of being demolished

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Last November, we reported the building at 911 North Kansas Avenue was in jeopardy.

The building is vacant, causing frustration for neighbors in the NOTO Arts District.

The city is discussing demolishing it, but Co-owner, Dave Jackson says he is taking steps to keep that from happening.

“My landscape crew went out and cleaned the building out so in other words anything that had fallen out or through was removed. Any metal that was in there that anyone might want to come in and steal has been cleaned out, any pipes that were metal at all have been recycled,” Jackson said.

The city gave requests for proof of progress, Jackson says he has completed all of them.

“They wanted the building boarded up so it wasn’t an eyesore, we spent $3,200 boarding up those front windows so there would be no one looking in from the street side.”

“Finally they wanted us to assure them the building was secure and for that, we tuck-pointed all through and any loose debris on the top has been removed or actually sealed,” he said.

Jackson said ROKC showed interest in the building, but no solid deal was made. So, he reached out to another program--

“I have also been keeping in touch with the Greater Topeka people for any funding they might have for reconstruction,” he said.

The potential demolition is on Tuesday’s Topeka city council agenda, it is estimated to cost about $200,00 to tear down.

