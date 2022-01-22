Advertisement

As nation faces labor shortage, Kansas ranks in top half of states with best job retention

FILE
FILE(Associated Press)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the nation faces a labor shortage, Kansas has ranked in the top half of states with the best job-retention rates.

With Americans quitting their jobs at unprecedented rates, Wallethub.com released its report on 2022′s States with the Highest Job Resignation Rates.

The personal finance website said it ranked all 50 states and Washington, D.C., based on how frequently people are leaving their jobs.

Kansas ranked 35 on the list, meaning it’s in the top half of states with the highest job retention. The Sunflower State had a 2.9% resignation rate for December 2021 and a 2.58% resignation rate for 2021 overall.

Source: WalletHub

The states who seem to be losing workers at the highest rates are:

  1. Alaska
  2. Wyoming
  3. Georgia
  4. Kentucky
  5. Montana

The states keeping the most workers in 2021 are:

  1. New York
  2. Washington, D.C.
  3. Pennsylvania
  4. Washington
  5. Massachusetts

To see the full job report, click HERE.

