Missouri Attorney General files lawsuits against several Kansas City-area school districts

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020, file photo, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt speaks during a...
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020, file photo, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt speaks during a news conference in St. Louis. Schmitt, sued China over the coronavirus. He signed on to a failed lawsuit seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Now, as he positions himself for a Senate run, he’s turning his attention closer to home and suing to stop mask mandates in the state's liberal cities and Missouri schools. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/KMOV) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has sued several school districts over mask mandates in both the Kansas City and St. Louis area.

Suits have been filed against the following districts:

In the lawsuits, Schmitt contends that school districts do not have the authority under state law to issue such mandates, and also say the theory that mandating masks in schools prevents the spread of COVID-19 “has no empirical or rational basis and rejects basic principles of sound public health decision making, medical science, and statistical analysis.”

Before the lawsuits were filed, Schmitt said his office would sue districts with mask mandates.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

