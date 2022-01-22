Missouri Attorney General files lawsuits against several Kansas City-area school districts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/KMOV) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has sued several school districts over mask mandates in both the Kansas City and St. Louis area.

Suits have been filed against the following districts:

In the lawsuits, Schmitt contends that school districts do not have the authority under state law to issue such mandates, and also say the theory that mandating masks in schools prevents the spread of COVID-19 “has no empirical or rational basis and rejects basic principles of sound public health decision making, medical science, and statistical analysis.”

Before the lawsuits were filed, Schmitt said his office would sue districts with mask mandates.

