Mission Creek Camp Director honored for dedication to special needs-geared program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Director of Mission Creek Camp and Retreat Center has been recognized nationally for his dedication to the special needs-geared program.

Mission Creek Camp & Retreat Center says the American Camping Association Great Rivers Region has honored Director Ken Scroggs with its Distinguished Individual Award.

The award was presented to Scroggs in December for his “excellent work and dedication to the Mission Creek Camping Program.”

Mission Creek said its original mission was to give the camping experience to those with special needs through an innovative camp program that incorporates freedom to try new activities. Specifically, the camp features horseback riding, fishing, boating, archery, hiking, camp sports, art and music.

The 187-acre facility first started accepting campers in the summer of 2019. Currently, Mission Creek said it is accepting campers of all ages and abilities and is also hiring staff for the coming camp season.

