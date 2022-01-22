Man and machine pair for better knee replacement surgeries

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Knee pain is a daily challenge for elderly individuals. It can be a sign to bigger problems, like osteoarthritis.

“The cartilage will break down and eventually that progresses to the point where the bone underneath is affected,” Craig Vosburgh, orthopedic surgeon at The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus, said. “The joint can be stiff, very sore, swollen, and it ends up with pain and limitations.”

The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus is pairing doctors with robots to help get you back on your feet.

“It’s a very common procedure over the last three decades.” Dr. Vosburgh said.

With the MAKO SmartRobotics machine, surgeons perform more precise knee replacement operations with better results.

“Now, what we do is the patient will get a CT scan using the software,” Dr. Vosburgh said. “We can give a model both of the knee and the implant that we plan to put on top of that. We can manipulate it and we can have a more robust preoperative plan.”

“Now we know better where we’re going, what this MAKO SmartRobotics system has done is not only that it is now added to the fact that the robot can use that real time imaging and help us make a much more precise cut by the robot, having the saw blade, cutting the bone. And we know our accuracy is improved.”

The combination of man and machine is a perfect match to get you active again.

“Now we feel like we can put the knee in better,” Dr. Vosburgh said. “And by doing that expect better result and perhaps more longevity.”

Therapy usually last three to six weeks after surgery with improvements continuing for at least a year.

