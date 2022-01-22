KS representative wants Jan. 6 committee to focus on holding law breakers accountable

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jan. 6 committee has been investigating the protest at the U.S. Capitol for over a year.

They have subpoenaed senators, political officials, and more to learn how so many people got so out of control.

A Kansas representative is among those who agree the investigation is becoming more politicized.

“The Speaker of the House is wanting to keep January 6th in the headlines for political reasons,” Rep. Jake LaTurner, R-Kansas, said in an interview with 13 NEWS. “Now, it doesn’t mean that every question they’re asking or everything that they’re investigating is illegitimate. We need to get to the bottom of this, but cannot allow Nancy Pelosi to politicize a national tragedy. And that’s what January 6th was.”

LaTurner said the committee must focus on holding those who broke the law accountable.

”Unfortunately, this has become a politicized committee,” LaTurner said. “What I’m focused on and what I will continually focus on is making sure that Kansan’s voices are being heard in Congress. And to the extent that there are distractions that keep me from that, we’re gonna keep our eye on the ball.”

LaTurner also said any security lapses should be identified and addressed.

“We have to secure this capital and make sure this never happens again,” he said. “We have to hold the leadership accountable, the National Guard, the Capital Police that didn’t make sure that the building was secured that day.”

In a newly released letter, the committee asks former first daughter, Ivanka Trump, to tell what she saw and heard in the white house before, during and after the assault.

