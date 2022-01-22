KBI on the hunt for missing vehicle after deceased man found by family member

RUSH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The KBI is on the hunt for a missing vehicle after a man was found dead in his home by a family member.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says the Rush County Sheriff’s Office has requested its help in the investigation into the death of a man from LaCrosse. It said the death is most likely the result of a homicide.

KBI said Leslie Randa, 61, was found in his home at 205 E 5th St. in LaCrosse around 1:39 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21. He was found by a family member who then contacted 911.

The Bureau said Randa’s vehicle is missing. He owned a black 2006 GMC Envoy with Kansas plate 463-HAE. The front grill guard is crome in color.

Law enforcement has asked for the public’s help to find the car.

If anyone has any information about the crime, they should call KBI at 1-800-KSCRIME or the Rush Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-222-2578.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 22.

