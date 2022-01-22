Kansas organization calls on legislators to create new redistricting map with better representation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A grassroots educational organization in Kansas has called on legislators to create a new redistricting map that better represents the state’s communities.

KS Fair Maps, a nonpartisan grassroots education group, says the Ad Astra 2 map, passed in the Senate this week, will crack Black and Hispanic voters from the Kansas City urban center into a more conservative and rural district.

This was done quickly, KSFM said, with little chance for public input and against recorded requests of hundreds of public testimonies received during the 2021 redistricting listening tour.

KSFM said it believes all Kansans deserve a fair and equitable map, regardless of what city they live in or what party they vote for. It has called on legislators to do what is right for Kansas and create Congressional maps that better represent the interests of all Kansans.

KSFM will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at the Brown v. Board mural on the third floor of the Kansas Statehouse.

Representatives of Wyandotte and Johnson counties will speak at the conference.

