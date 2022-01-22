Advertisement

Gov. Laura Kelly signs bill aimed to ease strain on health care facilities

By Danielle Martin
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The staffing flexibility for health care and long-term care facilities will continue.

Governor Laura Kelly signed a bi-partisan bill on Friday extending her executive orders to provide relief.

House Bill 2477 extends provisions in governor kelly’s two executive orders until January 20, 2023.

The orders allow health care workers to perform extra duties and give flexibility for nursing home workers’ licenses.

The bill initially ran only through May, but health care leaders said it would take a while to ease the stress created by increased patient loads and people leaving the profession during the pandemic.

Lawmakers took less than two weeks to pass the measure, they say it’s an example of how they can work together.

”This shows the work we’ve done over the last couple of years is working,” Republican Representative Fred Patton said. “We put some procedures in place for the Governor to declare short-term disasters, but if it’s anything long-term, we need to jump in and help with that, and that’s what we did over the last couple of weeks.”

”I want to say thank you to the legislature for fast-tracking this bill ultimately, what will alleviate the strain on our front-line medical workers, is getting yourself boosted and your children vaccinated and boosted,” Gov. Laura Kelly said.

The Governor also announced steps to enhance testing and supply efforts across the state.

Senator Jerry Moran also issued a statement thanking the VA for their support.

