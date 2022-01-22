Agbaji game-winning shot gives Jayhawks 78-75 Sunflower Showdown win
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Ochai Agbaji nailed a driving lay up to give No. 7 Kansas a late lead in the 296th edition of the Sunflower Showdown. It helped elevate the Jayhawks to a 78-75 win.
Kansas has now won the men’s hoops edition of the rivalry 6-games in a row.
The first half was dominated by Nijel Pack and the Wildcats. Pack scored 22 points in the first half off of six made three pointers.
Pack’s back court companion Markquis Nowell was equally impactful. He connected on several circus shots in the first half. He was the second leading scorer for K-State with 11 points.
Kansas State led No. 7 Kansas 50-34 at the half.
Kansas began to mount a comeback in the second half. A quick 10-0 run out of the gates by the Jayhawks cut the Wildcats lead to just 6 with roughly 14 minutes left.
The Jayhawks continued to pick at the lead until Kansas trailed by one point with under a minute left. KU got a stop on defense, then Agbaji delivered the game-winning shot.
Agbaji led the way with 29 points off 10-18 shooting from the floor. K-State’s Nijel Pack put up a new career-high 35 points in the defeat.
Kansas (16-2, 5-1 Big 12) will return home to host Texas Tech on Jan. 24 at 8:00 p.m. Kansas State (10-8, 2-5 Big 12) will be on the road next to play Baylor on Jan. 25 at 7:00 p.m.
