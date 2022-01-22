Agbaji game-winning shot gives Jayhawks 78-75 Sunflower Showdown win

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Ochai Agbaji nailed a driving lay up to give No. 7 Kansas a late lead in the 296th edition of the Sunflower Showdown. It helped elevate the Jayhawks to a 78-75 win.

Kansas has now won the men’s hoops edition of the rivalry 6-games in a row.

The first half was dominated by Nijel Pack and the Wildcats. Pack scored 22 points in the first half off of six made three pointers.

NIJEL PACK (@NijelPack24) IS SCORCHING HOT!!



He's got 22 points after making his 6th three-pointer! #KStateMBB pic.twitter.com/HkMl6EKYg4 — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) January 22, 2022

Pack’s back court companion Markquis Nowell was equally impactful. He connected on several circus shots in the first half. He was the second leading scorer for K-State with 11 points.

Kansas State led No. 7 Kansas 50-34 at the half.

HALFTIME:#Wildcats: 50#Jayhawks: 34



Markquis Nowell added another wild, circus finish at the cup before the end of the half. K-State has 22 points from Nijel Pack and 11 from Nowell. #KStateMBB pic.twitter.com/U3EYEP737P — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) January 22, 2022

Kansas began to mount a comeback in the second half. A quick 10-0 run out of the gates by the Jayhawks cut the Wildcats lead to just 6 with roughly 14 minutes left.

Christian Braun hits the nice floater to cap off a 9-0 run by the Jayhawks. Cuts the K-State lead under double-digits. Wildcats lead 55-47 with about 15 minutes left. #KUbball pic.twitter.com/iJfulpPfa3 — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) January 22, 2022

The Jayhawks continued to pick at the lead until Kansas trailed by one point with under a minute left. KU got a stop on defense, then Agbaji delivered the game-winning shot.

Agbaji led the way with 29 points off 10-18 shooting from the floor. K-State’s Nijel Pack put up a new career-high 35 points in the defeat.

Kansas (16-2, 5-1 Big 12) will return home to host Texas Tech on Jan. 24 at 8:00 p.m. Kansas State (10-8, 2-5 Big 12) will be on the road next to play Baylor on Jan. 25 at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.