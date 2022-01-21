Woman jailed after Thursday night stabbing in Atchison

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was behind bars after what authorities said was a stabbing that occurred Thursday evening in Atchison, according to KAIR Radio.

The arrested woman was identified as 35-year-old year old Shandalyn Foster, of Atchison.

Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said a 36-year-old man suffered stab wounds that weren’t life-threatening during a domestic disturbance, which occurred around 7 p.m. Thursday at a house in the 500 block of Mound Street, according to KAIR.

The victim left the residence and went to police headquarters, where he was examined by Emergency Medical Services personnel, KAIR reports. The man then drove himself to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

KAIR says officers located and arrested Foster in the 500 block Mound Street. She was booked into the Atchison County Jail in connection with aggravated battery.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.