From Wichita to Washington: More than 400 Kansas high schoolers attend March for Life

Thousands gathered in the nation’s capital for this year’s pro-life event.
By Jamie Bittner
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - From Wichita, Kan. to Washington, D.C. Twelve buses of high school students and chaperones made the annual pilgrimage to the March for Life.

The anti-abortion rally was expected to draw a crowd of 50,000 pro-life advocates from across the country.

Leaders from the Catholic Diocese of Wichita said they admire the spirit of the more than 400 high schoolers who made the trip and hope their energy makes a difference in D.C. and back home.

“You can’t be around these youth and not pick up the energy that they’re going to take forward,” said Bonnie Toombs, the March for Life Pilgrimage Director. “And, I think there’s great hope in that energy.”

“We’ve already seen the changes that it makes, we’ve already seen the blessings that it gives, and we’re really hoping it will continue to put a good effect out into the world and our nation,” said Fr. P.J. Voegeli from St. James the Greater Catholic Church.

The group did not attend the march last year due to COVID-19. They said they left this year’s decision up to the parents.

This year’s event takes place as the Supreme Court’s decision of Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization hangs in the balance. The case challenges the constitutionality of the Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The decision could impact Roe v. Wade; the ruling that makes abortion a constitutional right. The court is expected to decide later this year.

Multimedia journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

