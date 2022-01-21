USD 501 recognizes former board members as pandemic continues for the district

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - USD 501 board members no longer in their seats were given a reception for their time working with Topeka Public Schools. Their terms end -- as the pandemic continues.

Former Board President Rev. John Williams said, “Youth are my passion especially in the area of academics because I believe education is the great equalizer and takes you places you couldn’t even imagine.”

Former member Scott Mickelson said, “As I learned more about the operations of Topeka Public Schools, I just wanted to contribute more and have a say in how my children were educated.”

From January 10-14, TPS had 400 students and 100 staff test positive. Many of the cases come from household contact.

Earlier this week, the State Department of Education approved guidance allowing schools to temporarily suspend contact tracing.

Rather than do that, USD 501 created a Covid-19 self-reporting form online.

According to Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson, the district also hired three part-time nurses to help ease the load.

Anderson said, “When they fill out the document, it goes straight to a google form that the principal and nurse will see. This should remove the paperwork from the nurse for having to spend 30 minutes per phone call for 50 or however many families that they’ve been talking to on any given day.”

If you have multiple students in your house who tested positive, you have to submit the form for each student. Anderson said the temporary adjustment will still give parents immediate responses to their child’s schooling.

As for the former board members, the past two years have been adjusting operations at almost every meeting.

Williams said, “That was a challenge but they were there to learn and I was amazed at their attentiveness to the task at hand.”

“It wore us out truthfully. Covid has been difficult. I think we decided early on, we were going to try to follow the guidance of the experts of the CDC and I think we’ve done that,” said Mickelson. “We have a responsibility to our teachers, our staff, our students, and their families to make sure everybody’s safe and so hopefully we’ve been able to do that.”

