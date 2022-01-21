Topeka sees five-year low in homicides in 2021 report

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka bucked a national trend of record-setting crime rates in 2021.

The city’s year-end crime report shows incidents actually went down last year.

Topeka saw a five-year low in homicides and a 13.5 percent drop in violent crime.

The capital city had 14 homicides in 2021 compared to 25 in 2020.

Police Chief Bryan Wheeles credits a renewed focus on crime-reduction strategies.

“2020 and 2021 were very challenging times but that also gave us the opportunity to reassess how we communicated, collaborated and innovated,” he said.

“Everywhere I’m at in the community, I see us making great advancements in those areas so I think it’s all about the community and the police department.”

Wheeles detailed some of the tactics he believed helped.

“I think the easiest example for us to wrap our head around is that we had a U.S. Marshal operation come in and do a focused enforcement action right before the summer in 2021 where a lot of arrests were made, seizures were done and a lot of investigative things spun off that,” he said.

“That’s the kind of multi-agency community-supported endeavor I’m talking about as far as a crime reduction strategy.”

While Wheeles finds the data encouraging, he said there are still families experiencing heartaches.

“I think that’s the part that’s always lost, the statistics only tell you part of the deal but I tell you, I was a homicide detective for a number of years of my career and it’s absolutely devastating to those families,” he said.

“My heart goes out to them now than it does to all the years of service I had, we certainly have to look at the bigger picture but that doesn’t minimize the cost but we’d like that [homicide number] to be zero across the board.”

Wheeles said he is hopeful current trends will continue.

“Crime statistics are only part of the puzzle but I would say get out in the community, get out and move around,” he said.

“I’d say it’s a safe city and I think we’re trending in the right direction and it’s owed to a lot of the way the community partners interact together and I think we’re moving in the right direction and this is a safe city to live in.”

