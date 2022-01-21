Advertisement

Tescott man sentenced to more than 22 years in prison in robbery, battery case

Chad Rico, 33, of Tescott, has been sentenced to more than 22 years in prison after his conviction in a robbery and battery case from 2020, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Friday.(Gray News, file)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Kan. (WIBW) - A Tescott man has been sentenced to more than 22 years in prison after his conviction in a robbery and battery case from 2020, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Friday.

Chad Rico, 33, was sentenced Thursday in Ottawa County District Court in Minneapolis by Chief Judge Rene S. Young.

According to Schmidt, Rico was sentenced to 228 months for aggravated robbery and 43 months for aggravated battery. The sentences are to be served consecutively in a Kansas Department of Corrections-run prison.

In addition, Rico was ordered to pay $2,526.84 in restitution.

Rico was convicted of the crimes on Nov. 8, 2021.

Schmidt said the crimes occurred in September 2020 when Rico held a man at gunpoint, robbed him and forced him to withdraw cash from several ATMs and gas stations.

A second defendant in the case is awaiting sentencing.

The case was investigated by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Amy Norton and Nicole Southall, assistant attorneys general from Schmidt’s office.

