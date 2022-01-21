Stormont Vail team members answer call to work extra shifts during latest COVID surge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail team members have answered the call and stepped up to work extra shifts in critical areas of the health system during the latest Omicron-fueled COVID surge.

Stormont Vail Health says it takes a village to keep systems operating during a COVID-19 pandemic surge. It asked residents to consider how team members support Express Care clinics when high urgent care volumes are seen.

The health system said it has already shared that several Emergency Department providers have stepped up to provide extra support during the latest Omicron-fueled surge. However, it said there is more to the story.

Stormont Vail said pediatric hospitalists Drs. Sunil Gotru, Daniel Reynolds and Fouad Medlej, medical Director, have picked up additional shifts at Express Care locations. It said this has been extremely helpful as it works to serve the community through the Topeka urgent care locations.

In addition, the health network said a number of other clinical and non-clinical team members have provided extra hands at Express Care and COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites, as well as other critical areas including the Emergency Department and Enhanced Primary Care Program.

Stormont Vail said it appreciates the extra efforts of all team members during this surge. It also said it wants to recognize those in these critical staffing areas who remain in their departments and work tirelessly to care for patients, families and each other.

“I love that our acute care team has stepped up to help us and gives us a bit of a break,” said Dr. Korri Phillips, Medical Director of Express Care. “The Express Care providers and team members also have been working many, many hours for months trying to keep up with the volumes.”

Dr. Phillips said her team has been very appreciative of the help that has come through the doors. She said another big help has been the additional support for Express Care nursing and non-clinical roles and in the drive-thru testing.

Phillips said the support given has resulted in being able to more efficiently move patients through visit experiences. She said extra staffing and Express Care providers who cover shifts in the drive-thru testing sites have also provided relief.

On Wednesday, Jan. 21, Stormont Vail said the number of COVID-19 positive inpatients in its hospital has climbed to 84. The majority of these patients are in co-horted adult units. There are also more COVID patients in the maternal-child departments and behavioral health.

The health network said plans have moved forward on the Transition Unit in order to care for inpatients in a less acute environment as they await discharge to a post-acute care facility. It said the 15-bed unit will be temporarily housed in the Joint Center and will be open 7-days a week.

As of Wednesday, Stormont Vail said 90% of its COVID-positive inpatients are unvaccinated. There are also 100 positive patients in the outpatient Enhanced Primary Care program.

Stormont Vail said 45.9% of those tested for the virus at its facilities in the past seven days came back with positive test results.

Meanwhile, the health network said 258 team members and 13 providers are out on contact leave for the virus.

