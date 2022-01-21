Advertisement

Stormont Vail team members answer call to work extra shifts during latest COVID surge

Stormont Vail Hospital Staff
Stormont Vail Hospital Staff(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail team members have answered the call and stepped up to work extra shifts in critical areas of the health system during the latest Omicron-fueled COVID surge.

Stormont Vail Health says it takes a village to keep systems operating during a COVID-19 pandemic surge. It asked residents to consider how team members support Express Care clinics when high urgent care volumes are seen.

The health system said it has already shared that several Emergency Department providers have stepped up to provide extra support during the latest Omicron-fueled surge. However, it said there is more to the story.

Stormont Vail said pediatric hospitalists Drs. Sunil Gotru, Daniel Reynolds and Fouad Medlej, medical Director, have picked up additional shifts at Express Care locations. It said this has been extremely helpful as it works to serve the community through the Topeka urgent care locations.

In addition, the health network said a number of other clinical and non-clinical team members have provided extra hands at Express Care and COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites, as well as other critical areas including the Emergency Department and Enhanced Primary Care Program.

Stormont Vail said it appreciates the extra efforts of all team members during this surge. It also said it wants to recognize those in these critical staffing areas who remain in their departments and work tirelessly to care for patients, families and each other.

“I love that our acute care team has stepped up to help us and gives us a bit of a break,” said Dr. Korri Phillips, Medical Director of Express Care. “The Express Care providers and team members also have been working many, many hours for months trying to keep up with the volumes.”

Dr. Phillips said her team has been very appreciative of the help that has come through the doors. She said another big help has been the additional support for Express Care nursing and non-clinical roles and in the drive-thru testing.

Phillips said the support given has resulted in being able to more efficiently move patients through visit experiences. She said extra staffing and Express Care providers who cover shifts in the drive-thru testing sites have also provided relief.

On Wednesday, Jan. 21, Stormont Vail said the number of COVID-19 positive inpatients in its hospital has climbed to 84. The majority of these patients are in co-horted adult units. There are also more COVID patients in the maternal-child departments and behavioral health.

The health network said plans have moved forward on the Transition Unit in order to care for inpatients in a less acute environment as they await discharge to a post-acute care facility. It said the 15-bed unit will be temporarily housed in the Joint Center and will be open 7-days a week.

As of Wednesday, Stormont Vail said 90% of its COVID-positive inpatients are unvaccinated. There are also 100 positive patients in the outpatient Enhanced Primary Care program.

Stormont Vail said 45.9% of those tested for the virus at its facilities in the past seven days came back with positive test results.

Meanwhile, the health network said 258 team members and 13 providers are out on contact leave for the virus.

For more information about COVID-19 and Stormont Vail Health, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay (50) runs...
Chiefs LB Willie Gay arrested in Overland Park
Dominic Michelle Cox, 45, was found unresponsive at the Shawnee Co. Jail Wednesday afternoon.
Shawnee Co. Jail investigating inmate death
Jordan Shumway, left, and Earl Kuhn, both of Topeka, were arrested in connection with a vehicle...
Pair arrested after vehicle burglary outside Home Depot store in Topeka
Javon Smith
Topeka man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2017 cold case homicide
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child

Latest News

A long line of people in Wichita, Kansas wait to be tested for COVID-19.
Kelly calls on National Guard to help at COVID testing sites
Stormont Vail's new mobile clinic hits the streets in February 2022.
Mobile clinic steers health care directly to neighborhoods
Emergency health care staffing bill headed to Governor’s desk
Pauline Johnson
Topeka mourns loss of Community Thanksgiving Dinner co-founder to COVID-19, pneumonia