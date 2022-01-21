Advertisement

Several brush fires this week near Emporia ruled arson

By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several brush fires that occurred earlier this week in Lyon and Chase counties have been ruled as arson.

KVOE Radio says Lyon County Det. Sgt. Jacob Welsh and Chase County Sheriff Richard Dorneker both are reporting that the fires were the result of arson.

The blazes started Tuesday in Chase County, where four fires were set near Cottonwood Falls and Strong City, KVOE said.

Six more fires were reported between noon and 1 p.m. Tuesday near Emporia.

KVOE said four of those fires were near Roads 180 and E, while two others were near the intersection of E. Sixth Avenue and Interstate 35.

Welsh told KVOE the fires near Emporia were determined to be arson “early in the investigation.”

He added that the fires in both counties may be connected, though that is yet to be fully determined.

According to KVOE, Dorneker said it was his “gut feeling” that the incidents were connected, saying “as soon as our fires were out, their’s were starting up.”

Welsh said that while authorities don’t know the intent of the individual who set the fire, residents should realize that fires set in fields can spread rapidly with high winds and dry conditions.

Sheriff’s offices in both Lyon and Chase counties continue investigating the incidents in cooperation with the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office.

