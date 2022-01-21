Advertisement

Seven Brew Coffee hosts mobile shop in preparation for first Kansas location

By Thomas Schmidt
Jan. 21, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new Coffee franchise opens its doors next month in Topeka, but they brewed up an early taste for customers today.

Seven Brew Coffee is building its first Kansas location at 12th and Wanamaker in February. Today they teased customers with a mobile shop at 29th and Wanamaker.

Seven Brew is an Arkansas based drive-thru coffee shop known for short wait times. Local franchise co-owner John Kollhoff says that three Seven Brew locations are currently being planned across Topeka and that each location is looking to hire 55 employees.

“We run from early morning to nine or ten at night so it usually takes about three shifts and takes that many to get it done,” says Kollhoff.

As far as wait times are concerned, Kollhoff says their system won’t keep you long. “It is tremendously fast. We’ve done a couple time tests and if you are the 20th car in line, 10 people in each line, you are in and out with your beverage in under 3 minutes. It’s speedy.”

That system that keeps traffic flowing is something that Kollhoff says just isn’t available in the Topeka market right now. “It’ll be a little bit different than anything that’s in the market right now and like I said, it’s fast. it’s fun, it’s just a really fun environment to be in.”

If you missed the mobile coffee shop today, don’t worry. The Seven Brew mobile shop will be at 12th and Wanamaker from 8am - 1pm Saturday and at 19th and Wanamaker from 10am - 2pm Sunday.

