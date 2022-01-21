Advertisement

Schroeder hired as new superintendent of Marysville school district

Darren Schroeder was selected as the new superintendent of Marysville Unified School District 364 at a special board of education meeting on Wednesday, according to KMZA Radio.(KMZA Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - The new superintendent of Marysville Unified School District 364 will need very little introduction as he settles into his new post.

Current Marysville Junior-Senior High Principal Darren Schroeder was named superintendent during a special USD 364 board of education meeting on Wednesday.

According to KMZA Radio, board members voted 5-2 to hire Schroeder.

KMZA says Schroeder has spent 24 years in the education field, 19 of which was as a classroom teacher and eight years of which was as a building leader.

Schroeder was among two candidates who interviewed for the position last week.

The other candidate was Jennifer Gatz, who is the assistant superintendent of Prairie Hills USD 113.

KMZA reports that a third finalist withdrew from consideration.

The finalists were selected from among eight applicants.

Schroeder will replace current superintendent Mike Couch, who is retiring at the end of the current school year.

