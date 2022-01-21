Advertisement

One injured in two-vehicle collision Thursday in North Topeka

One person was taken to a local hospital following a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in...
One person was taken to a local hospital following a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in North Topeka, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:58 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after a two-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon in North Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 3:19 p.m. Thursday at 3001 N.W. Frontage Road. The location was near the N.W. US-24 highway and US-75 highway junction.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2010 Ford Focus that was eastbound on US-24 changed lanes to the right, over-steered, left the roadway and went across the ditch, where it struck a 2011 Toyota Sienna that was westbound on Frontage Road.

The driver of the Ford, Yanelia Antonia Pagan, 17, of Topeka, was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to St. Francis Hospital for treatment of possible injuries. The patrol said Pagan was wearing her seat belt.

A passenger in the Ford, Kyren Lee, age 9 months, was reported uninjured. The patrol said the child was in a safety restraint.

None of the seven occupants in the Toyota minivan was reported injured. The patrol identified the driver as Amber Lynn Freerksen, 36, of Topeka. The passengers were identified as Dallen Freerksen, 13; Peter Stirtz, 13; Justice May, 14; Cale Banker, 14; Logan Kind, 14; and Eli Duenes, 14, all of Topeka.

The patrol said everyone in the Toyota was wearing a seat belt.

