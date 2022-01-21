No injuries reported in school bus-truck collision in western Kansas

SHARON SPRINGS, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported after a truck and schoolbus collided early Thursday on a Wallace County highway in western Kansas, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 8 a.m. Thursday on westbound US-40 highway about 10 miles east of Sharon Springs.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a school bus was stopped facing north at a stop sign at Pebble Road waiting to make a left-hand turn onto westbound US-40 highway.

As the school bus proceeded to make the turn, it pulled in front of a 2014 Freightliner truck that was westbound on US-40.

The patrol said the truck then rear-ended the school bus.

The driver of the school bus, identified as Carol Ann Bussen, 58, of Wallace, was reported to have a possible injury, but there was no record of her being transported by ambulance to the hospital. The patrol said Bussen was wearing a seat belt.

Four children on the school bus were reported uninjured. They were identified as Zeke Penka, 11; Sophia Penka, 8; Sebastian Penka, 8; and Sterling Brown, 8, all of Wallace. The patrol said none of the children was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the truck, Thomas Jay Powers, 39, of Goodland, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Powers was wearing a seat belt.

