New Amazon Prime movie stars Topeka talent

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Blackstone-Hand of God is the finishing touch to Gary Piland’s zombie series.

It wraps around how the first zombie was created and how the apocalypse was unleashed.

“I got an idea about a future world which there was a virus and it infected people and made them zombie-like, not risen from the dead just low pulse. Their bodies are room temperature and make them really aggressive and cannibalistic,” said director Gary Piland.

Piland had a cast of about 80 people, 95% of them are involved with the Topeka Civic Theatre.

“I got to meet all these great actors and so I started approaching them and saying “Hey, how would you like to be in this movie or I can write a part for you,” or I got a part that fits you,” he said.

The movie was shot in Topeka and Dover in Kansas, Piland says his goal was to highlight what the area has to offer.

“In Topeka, it’s an arts town so if you are going to do something like this and you want to show the world we are not Paris, New York, or Hollywood. But, we have a huge amount of talented people here, that is probably the goal of why I do what I do. I want to tell the world do not to underestimate us, we are amazing,” he explained.

The movie took four years to complete, finishing right before COVID-19 hit. The next step was getting approved by Amazon, with requirements like closed captioning.

In the end, Piland says it’s never about the movie, it’s about the passion.

“They do cost me more than I make but I love it and if you are going to have a hobby you might as well make it something you love. It’s kind of a business and a hobby thing.”

The movie can now be rented for $2.99 or bought for $9.99 on Amazon Prime.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.