Man arrested on marijuana, gun counts Thursday night in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Thursday night in connection with marijuana and gun counts in Junction City, authorities said.

The man, Adrian D. Jones, 34, of Junction City, was taken into custody at 10:24 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of W. 9th Street in connection with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school; possession of a stolen firearm; and felon in possession of a firearm, according to Geary County sheriff’s officials.

Jones also was arrested in connection with a violation of driver’s license restrictions; possession of drug paraphernalia; having no drug tax stamp; and a Geary County District Court Warrant for failure to appear.

Jones was booked at 1:12 a.m. Friday into the Geary County Jail in Junction City, where he was being held on a $1,500 bond.

