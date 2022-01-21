Advertisement

Man arrested on marijuana, gun counts Thursday night in Junction City

Adrian D. Jones, 34, of Junction City, was booked into the Geary County Jail after his arrest...
Adrian D. Jones, 34, of Junction City, was booked into the Geary County Jail after his arrest late Thursday in connection with drug and gun offenses, authorities said.(Submitted)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Thursday night in connection with marijuana and gun counts in Junction City, authorities said.

The man, Adrian D. Jones, 34, of Junction City, was taken into custody at 10:24 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of W. 9th Street in connection with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school; possession of a stolen firearm; and felon in possession of a firearm, according to Geary County sheriff’s officials.

Jones also was arrested in connection with a violation of driver’s license restrictions; possession of drug paraphernalia; having no drug tax stamp; and a Geary County District Court Warrant for failure to appear.

Jones was booked at 1:12 a.m. Friday into the Geary County Jail in Junction City, where he was being held on a $1,500 bond.

