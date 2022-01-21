Advertisement

KU Coach Self’s father dies

Bill Self Sr., father of Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self, being interviewed by 13News in...
Bill Self Sr., father of Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self, being interviewed by 13News in April 2012 before the Jayhawks NCAA Championship against Kentucky in New Orleans.(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - University of Kansas Jayhawks Head Basketball Coach Bill Self’s father, Bill Self Sr., has died.

On Friday, Jan. 21, Gary Bedore from the Kansas City Star tweeted to report that Bill Self Sr. has died. He was 82.

Bedore said the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association spoke to a family member who confirmed the death.

Self Sr. was Executive Director of OSSAA from 1991-1996.

The Oklahoman reports Self Sr. took home a Class B girl’s state championship win in 1966, which was reportedly his only state title in his four years as coach. At the time, he was also the superintendent of Morris Public Schools.

Morris, a small town east of Oklahoma City, is also where Bill Self Jr. was born.

The Oklahoman said Self Sr. quit coaching and eventually left his superintendent position to open his own school supply business in Stillwater. He again became a superintendent before he joined OSSAA in 1972.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay (50) runs...
Chiefs LB Willie Gay arrested in Overland Park
Dominic Michelle Cox, 45, was found unresponsive at the Shawnee Co. Jail Wednesday afternoon.
Shawnee Co. Jail investigating inmate death
Jordan Shumway, left, and Earl Kuhn, both of Topeka, were arrested in connection with a vehicle...
Pair arrested after vehicle burglary outside Home Depot store in Topeka
Javon Smith
Topeka man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2017 cold case homicide
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child

Latest News

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire celebrates after scoring during...
Chiefs’ Edwards-Helaire cleared for Divisional game against Bills
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (50) stands on the field between plays against the...
Chiefs’ Willie Gay to play Sunday following Wednesday arrest
Highland Park's boys basketball team huddled up during their game against Shawnee Mission North...
KPZ Week 6: Highland Park 65, Shawnee Mission North 57
KPZ Week 6: Wichita Northwest 63, Hayden 46
KPZ Week 6: Wichita Northwest 63, Hayden 46