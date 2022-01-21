KU Coach Self’s father dies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - University of Kansas Jayhawks Head Basketball Coach Bill Self’s father, Bill Self Sr., has died.

On Friday, Jan. 21, Gary Bedore from the Kansas City Star tweeted to report that Bill Self Sr. has died. He was 82.

Bedore said the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association spoke to a family member who confirmed the death.

The OSSAA has spoken to family members who confirmed the passing of Bill Self Sr. Sad news. He was a very nice man. — Gary Bedore (@GaryBedore) January 21, 2022

Self Sr. was Executive Director of OSSAA from 1991-1996.

The Oklahoman reports Self Sr. took home a Class B girl’s state championship win in 1966, which was reportedly his only state title in his four years as coach. At the time, he was also the superintendent of Morris Public Schools.

Morris, a small town east of Oklahoma City, is also where Bill Self Jr. was born.

The Oklahoman said Self Sr. quit coaching and eventually left his superintendent position to open his own school supply business in Stillwater. He again became a superintendent before he joined OSSAA in 1972.

