KPZ Week 6: Wichita Northwest 63, Hayden 46

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hayden lost in the opening round of the Topeka Invitational 63-46 against Wichita Northwest.

The Wildcats trailed by only 7 points heading into the fourth, but were outscored by 10 points in the final quarter to lose by 17.

Up next, the Wildcats will play Shawnee Mission North in the consolation round of the Topeka Invitational. That game will be played Friday, Jan. 20 at 3:15 p.m. at Highland Park’s gym.

