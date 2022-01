TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka West beat Lawrence High 59-57 in the opening round of the Topeka Invitational. Elijah Brooks scored 34 points in the Chargers victory.

Topeka West will play St. Marys in the semifinals of the Topeka Invitational. Tipoff is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 21 at 6:45 pm.

