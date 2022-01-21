KPZ Week 6: Highland Park 65, Shawnee Mission North 57

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highland Park beat Shawnee Mission North 65-57 in the opening round of the Topeka Invitational.

The trio of Tre Richardson, Ketraleus “Bo” Aldridge and Juan’Tario Roberts played a huge part of the ‘Scots victory. Richardson scored 16 and both Aldridge and Roberts each contributed 15 points.

Bo Aldridge (@Ketraleus4) cleared for take off ✈️



He put up 15 points in the @ParkRunnin win tonight, including two massive dunks. #KPZ #kspreps pic.twitter.com/3SjTszqx7r — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) January 21, 2022

Up next, the Runnin’ Scots will play Wichita Northwest in the Topeka Invitational Semifinal round. That game tips off Friday, Jan. 21 at 8:30 p.m.

