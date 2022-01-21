KPZ Week 6: Highland Park 65, Shawnee Mission North 57
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highland Park beat Shawnee Mission North 65-57 in the opening round of the Topeka Invitational.
The trio of Tre Richardson, Ketraleus “Bo” Aldridge and Juan’Tario Roberts played a huge part of the ‘Scots victory. Richardson scored 16 and both Aldridge and Roberts each contributed 15 points.
Up next, the Runnin’ Scots will play Wichita Northwest in the Topeka Invitational Semifinal round. That game tips off Friday, Jan. 21 at 8:30 p.m.
