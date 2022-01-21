Advertisement

KPZ Week 6: Highland Park 65, Shawnee Mission North 57

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highland Park beat Shawnee Mission North 65-57 in the opening round of the Topeka Invitational.

The trio of Tre Richardson, Ketraleus “Bo” Aldridge and Juan’Tario Roberts played a huge part of the ‘Scots victory. Richardson scored 16 and both Aldridge and Roberts each contributed 15 points.

Up next, the Runnin’ Scots will play Wichita Northwest in the Topeka Invitational Semifinal round. That game tips off Friday, Jan. 21 at 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Michelle Cox, 45, was found unresponsive at the Shawnee Co. Jail Wednesday afternoon.
Shawnee Co. Jail investigating inmate death
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay (50) runs...
Chiefs LB Willie Gay arrested in Overland Park
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Murder victim’s phone used to call 911 nearly 12 hours before police arrived on the scene
Jordan Shumway, left, and Earl Kuhn, both of Topeka, were arrested in connection with a vehicle...
Pair arrested after vehicle burglary outside Home Depot store in Topeka
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child

Latest News

KPZ Week 6: Wichita Northwest 63, Hayden 46
KPZ Week 6: Wichita Northwest 63, Hayden 46
KPZ Week 6: Wichita Northwest 63, Hayden 46
KPZ Week 6: Wichita Northwest 63, Hayden 46
Highland Park's boys basketball team huddled up during their game against Shawnee Mission North...
Highland Park 65, Shawnee Mission North 57
Sincere Austin is introduced ahead of the Topeka West boys basketball 59-57 win over Lawrence...
KPZ Week 6: Topeka West 59, Lawrence High 57