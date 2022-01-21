Advertisement

Kids ages 5 to 11 received COVID-19 vaccines on Fort Riley

By Becky Goff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Irwin Army Community Hospital hosted a walk-in COVID-19 clinic for children ages 5 to 11 on Thursday afternoon.

A temporary vaccination clinic was set up at the Riley Community Center on Fort Riley, welcoming families to wait indoors for children to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Children and parents were waiting in line before the clinic opened, ready to receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I was excited, and I just couldn’t wait.” Magdalynn Doan says.

Family groups made their way through the clinic from check-in, to vaccination, ending their visit by picking out a treat.

“With case rates being super high right now, in the community, as well as everywhere else, we want to ensure that we provide to our most vulnerable population which is our children.” Irwin Army Community Hospital Director of Public Health, Maj. Brando Jobity says.

A link to information on future vaccination clinics provided by IACH can be found here.

