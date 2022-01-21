Advertisement

Kansas Supreme Court affirms Carr brothers’ death sentences

A Riley County deputy attorney general will present oral arguments on Monday against a pair of...
A Riley County deputy attorney general will present oral arguments on Monday against a pair of brothers convicted for murder, rape, and robbery spree in Wichita in 2000, according to the Manhattan Mercury.(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday affirmed the death sentences of Reginald and Jonathan Carr, brothers from Wichita who were sentenced for a series of crimes in December 2000.

The Carr brothers murdered five people and robbed and kidnapped another in a series of three crimes, culminating in a quadruple murder of four people in east Wichita. One person who was shot in that incident survived.

Each brother was found guilty of multiple offenses, including multiple counts of capital murder. After a separate sentencing proceeding, the jury sentenced the brothers to death.

The Carr brothers appealed to the Kansas Supreme Court, which issued its opinion affirming one capital murder conviction for each brother, among other lesser convictions. The Court, however, vacated the death sentence in each case, concluding that the Carrs’ Eighth Amendment rights to individualized sentencing were violated in Sedgwick County District Court.

The State sought and was granted a writ of certiorari by the United States Supreme Court. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the joint sentencing proceeding neither implicated the Carrs’ Eighth Amendment rights nor violated their rights under the due process clause. As a result, the U.S. Supreme Court reversed the Kansas Supreme Court’s decision and remanded the case to the Kansas court to address the appeal considering the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision.

On remand, the Kansas Supreme Court reviewed more than 20 penalty phase issues the U.S. Supreme Court had not addressed, including two supplemental state constitutional issues raised after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision.

The Kansas Supreme Court rejected both challenges raised under the Kansas Constitution Bill of Rights. The court held that capital punishment does not infringe on the inalienable right to life protected by Section 1.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay (50) runs...
Chiefs LB Willie Gay arrested in Overland Park
Dominic Michelle Cox, 45, was found unresponsive at the Shawnee Co. Jail Wednesday afternoon.
Shawnee Co. Jail investigating inmate death
Jordan Shumway, left, and Earl Kuhn, both of Topeka, were arrested in connection with a vehicle...
Pair arrested after vehicle burglary outside Home Depot store in Topeka
Javon Smith
Topeka man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2017 cold case homicide
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child

Latest News

Jeff Pierce has been accused of possessing child pornography.
Former Seaman teacher pleads guilty to child porn charges
Chad Rico, 33, of Tescott, has been sentenced to more than 22 years in prison after his...
Tescott man sentenced to more than 22 years in prison in robbery, battery case
I Am They will perform in the Winter Jam 22 Christian music concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11,...
I Am They excited to be part of Winter Jam 22 Christian music tour
Adrian D. Jones, 34, of Junction City, was booked into the Geary County Jail after his arrest...
Man arrested on marijuana, gun counts Thursday night in Junction City