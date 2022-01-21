Kansans urged to sponsor Summer Food Service Program to ensure kids continue to eat this summer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been urged to sponsor the Summer Food Service Program in their communities to ensure children continue to eat nutritious meals over the summer when school meals are unavailable.

The Kansas State Department of Education says the Summer Food Service Program is in need of sponsors willing to provide nutritious meals to Kansas kids during the summer months.

KSDE said as a program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, SFSP reimburses schools, public agencies and private nonprofit organizations for food services.

The Department said meals can be served for free to children in areas with school or census eligibility based on free and reduced-price meal eligibility. It said free meals also enhance summer education and recreation programs.

If a community already has a sponsor, KSDE said organizations should find out how they can help by providing additional sites, volunteers or activities.

KSDE said the goal of SFSP is to ensure children in high poverty areas continue to get nutritious meals when low-cost or free school meals provided through the Child Nutrition Program of the USDA are no longer available.

According to the Department, SFSP sponsors will be reimbursed for documenting and serving healthy meals to Kansas kids between the ages of 1 and 18 years at approved sites in needy areas.

KSDE said these nutritional opportunities help keep kids ready to learn when school goes back in session. It said proper nutrition is a crucial part of reaching the Kansas State Board of Education’s vision - Kansas leads the world in the success of each student.

The Department said SFSP meals can complement supervised activities that are safe, fun and include learning opportunities. Children benefit nutritionally by getting complete, wholesome meals and parents benefit from help in stretching their grocery dollars.

KSDE said Kansas kids who continue to get healthy meals through the summer feel better, behave better and return to class ready to learn.

According to the Department, the SFSP encourages communities to provide secure places for children to go be with other children and caring adults. As a result, it said parents will know their kids get healthy meals in a supportive environment.

Those interested in serving SFSp meals should call Jill Ladd, assistant director of Child Nutrition and Wellness for KSDE at 785-296-2276. For more information, click HERE and choose the Summer Food Service Program.

