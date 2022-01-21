I Am They excited to be part of Winter Jam 22 Christian music tour

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Like many bands across the musical spectrum, Christian rock group I Am They had to wonder -- at least a little bit -- if it was going to live to tour another day as the coronavirus pandemic put a major dent in large-group gatherings starting nearly two years ago.

But survive it did, and I Am They is now a part of Winter Jam 22, a traveling road show that brings together a number of top Christian music acts each winter for performances in some of the largest arenas in the United States.

Winter Jam will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at the T-Mobile Center, 1407 Grand Blvd. in the Power and Light District of downtown Kansas City, Mo.

Speaking by phone recently from Tampa, Fla., where Winter Jam was set to take place that night, I Am They lead vocalist and guitarist Matt Hein said the band was thrilled to be back on the road and performing in front of thousands of fans.

“I’m very excited,” Hein said. “We’ve never been on Winter Jam as a band, and I have never ben to a Winter Jam concert, so this is brand-new territory for me.”

About the closest thing Hein said I Am They had done before embarking on Winter Jam 22 was taking part in the Rock & Worship Roadshow in 2015, performing with the likes of Crowder, MercyMe and Group 1 Crew.

Based out of Carson City, Nev., I Am They has scored a string of hits including “Scars,” “My Feet Are On the Rock” and “Faithful God.”

Besides Hein, keyboardist Justin Shinn is the only other original member of the group since its inception 14 years ago.

The group had its first show in 2008 as a one-night worship band for a Calvary Chapel gathering in Carson City.

The response that night was favorable and the band continued to perform, signing a national recording contract in 2013.

In the intervening years, it has seen several members come and go.

Hein said I Am They views itself as “more than a band,” considering itself to be a “ministry” as its members share their triumphs and struggles.

“God has really called us to be honest with our stories and our testimonies,” Hein said, noting songs like “Scars” reflect their desire to be open about all aspects of their faith.

“Scars” is the group’s biggest hit to date, climbing all the way to No. 2 on the Christian radio charts in 2018, while it attained Gold status along the way.

The band hasn’t been shy about delving into a variety of real-world problems, Hein said, including drug addiction, pornography addiction, depression and divorce.

Hein noted band members have experienced some of these issues and can speak about them from the vantage point of how God has helped them overcome their challenges.

He said the band wants to be a “vessel” that God can use to help people face their problems and overcome their struggles.

Hein added the band is passionate about promoting what he said is God’s call for unity and diversity in the church.

In addition to I Am They, Winter Jam 22 will feature Skillet, Tauren Wells, KB, Colton Dixon, Newsong, Shane Pruitt, Abby Robertson and Bayside Worship.

Admission is $10 at the door. No advance tickets will be sold.

For more information, visit https://2022.jamtour.com/.

