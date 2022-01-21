Friday forecast: Warmer than yesterday but still cold

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite today’s highs about 10° warmer than yesterday, it’ll still remain cold and below average for this time of year. The good news highs warm up in the 40s and 50s Saturday through Monday before another strong cold front pushes through.

Dry conditions continue for the next 8 days and while models have hinted at some light precipitation at times the last couple days (for next week), the latest models have eastern Kansas completely dry through next weekend. It would not be surprising if we went the rest of January without any precipitation but keep checking back daily for updates in case that changes.

Normal High: 40/Normal Low: 20 (WIBW)

Today: Increasing clouds this afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Winds S 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the upper teens to low 20s. Winds S/W 5-15 mph. Wind chill values dropping to around 10° so much warmer than the sub zero wind chill values the last couple nights.

Tomorrow: Some clouds early, otherwise plenty of sun. Highs in the low-mid 40s. Winds NW/W 5-10 mph.

Lows only drop in the mid-upper 20s Saturday night before warming in the mid 40s to low 50s on Sunday. Winds NW/W 5-15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph can’t be ruled out either day this weekend but in general winds will be around 10 mph with temperatures warming back up.

Timing of a cold front to begin the week will impact Monday’s temperatures. Not only some uncertainty on how warm it will be but there remains a possibility temperatures start to cool down in the afternoon behind the front. Still think highs should be in the 40s but 50s are also possible if the front is slow to arrive. Bottom line Monday may end up being the warmest day of next work week.

Colder air moves in for Tuesday and Wednesday with Wednesday morning being the coldest temperature of the week. Temperatures do warm back up Thursday and Friday.

Taking Action:

Bundle up this morning with wind chills below zero If you’re headed to the Chiefs game Sunday evening, highs will be in the low 40s before cooling down in the mid-upper 30s during the game. Winds will be around 5 mph or less during the game so not expecting a wind chill factor and if there is it’ll only be about 5° colder than the temperature. Take advantage of the milder weather Saturday through Monday before it gets cold again especially Tuesday and Wednesday.

