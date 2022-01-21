Former Seaman teacher pleads guilty to child porn charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Seaman High School teacher Jeffery Pierce has officially changed his plea to guilty on child pornography charges.

Pierce formally entered the change of plea Friday morning in a Shawnee Co. courtroom.

The 40-year-old also agreed to give up his iPhone, Macbook Pro laptop and a phone drive as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

Pierce originally pleaded not guilty to all three counts against him, two for producing child porn and one for possession.

Prosecutors say Pierce had nine total victims, one of which was a 15-year-old from Seaman High School. All victims were between the ages of 14 and 16 years-old.

The former coach and history teacher was arrested in the September of 2020. Prosecutors say the alleged incidents happened in March and September of the same year.

They say Pierce posed as a girl on Instagram and KIK, and asked for nude images and videos of boys.

Sentencing has been set for April 27, 2022.

Details of the actual plea agreement Pierce struck with prosecutors was not immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.