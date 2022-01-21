Fire crews respond to report of possible blaze at Osage City restaurant

OSAGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Firefighters were headed early Friday to a report of a possible fire at an Osage City fast-food restaurant.

The incident was reported around 7:02 a.m. Friday at the Sonic Drive-In at 888 Lakin St. Osage City.

Initial reports indicated the fire may have been electrical in nature.

However, crews reported no flames or smoke was visible upon their arrival

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

