Emporia to send students home for conferences a day early in hopes of slowing spread of COVID

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Public Schools will send students home a day early ahead of parent-teacher conferences in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19 in schools.

Emporia Public Schools USD 253 took to Facebook on Friday, Jan. 21, to inform parents and students of an important schedule change. It said there will be no classes from Wednesday, Jan. 26, through Friday, Jan. 28. Students will return on Monday, Jan. 31.

The District said parent-teacher conferences will be held virtually on Thursday and Friday, which had already been scheduled as days off for students.

USD 253 said it hopes by adding Wednesday as an extra day off, will help curb the spread of COVID-19 throughout its schools.

Additionally, the District said it encourages everyone to continue to wear masks while away from school and limits gatherings.

Extracurricular activities like sports will continue, however, USD 253 said necessary adjustments will be communicated by each sponsor or coach.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.