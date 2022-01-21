Advertisement

Emergency health care staffing bill headed to Governor’s desk

(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bill extending Gov. Laura Kelly’s emergency orders to ease health care staffing stress is on its way to her desk.

The orders allowed health care workers to perform extra duties, and gave flexibility for nursing home workers licenses.

The Senate passed a bill Thursday afternoon, 36-2, extending the provisions through January 20, 2023. The House agreed with the change on a 96-4 vote.

The original proposal ran only through May, but health care leaders expressed concern that it would take much longer to ease stress created by increased patient loads and people leaving the profession during the pandemic. The House passed the original measure Tuesday, voting 106-5.

The measures would have expired Friday, had the legislature not acted.

Read details of HB 2477

